Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 1,434.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 1,434.5% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $77.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

