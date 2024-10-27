Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Increases By 200.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDWPY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

J D Wetherspoon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.7648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

