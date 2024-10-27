Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Rises By 116.7%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
Kairous Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $12.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.15% of Kairous Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.
About Kairous Acquisition
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
