Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Drops By 20.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MEDXF remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
