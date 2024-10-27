Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Rises By 60.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNSO. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,133,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

