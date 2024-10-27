Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 25.8%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 847,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
About Pine Cliff Energy
