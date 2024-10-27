Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 25.8%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 847,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

