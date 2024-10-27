Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Declines By 19.4%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Purple Innovation Price Performance
Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 430,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.10 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.53.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRPL
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purple Innovation
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.