Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Expands By 225.0%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,022. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
