Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rises By 2,405.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 2,405.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo Stock Down 1.3 %
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
