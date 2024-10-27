Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rises By 2,405.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 2,405.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sodexo

Sodexo Stock Down 1.3 %

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 18,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.