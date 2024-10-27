Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Declines By 24.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.9 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.68.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
