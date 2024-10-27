Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Declines By 24.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

