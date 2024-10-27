Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 726.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,500 shares, an increase of 726.1% from the September 30th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,715.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAF remained flat at $4.70 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

