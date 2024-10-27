Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Decreases By 29.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.9 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Friday. 44,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

