Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Decreases By 29.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.9 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Friday. 44,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
About Stockland
