Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 67.6%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,388. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.6732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

