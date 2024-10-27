Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Drops By 66.4%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

