Short Interest in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Rises By 237.5%

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Unusual Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of UMAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,017. Unusual Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unusual Machines ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

