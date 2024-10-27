Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 64,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 31,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Stories

