Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Acquired by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 2.9% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,541,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 890.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 96,618 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

