Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Position Boosted by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SVOL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 797,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

