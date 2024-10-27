Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEAD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.