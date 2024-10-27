Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-$2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

