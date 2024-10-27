Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 1,210 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 136,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,003.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,590,000.
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48.
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
