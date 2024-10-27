Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 1,527 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,279 shares of company stock worth $4,395,540 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.79 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

