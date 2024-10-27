Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

