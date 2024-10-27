Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

