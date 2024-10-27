Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

