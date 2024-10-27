Smith Salley Wealth Management Takes $1.54 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

