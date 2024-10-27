Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $86.45 during trading hours on Friday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $6.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.