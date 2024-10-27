SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $59,544.71 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

