South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOBO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $23.83 on Friday. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

