SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in October

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

See Also

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

