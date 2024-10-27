SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in October

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $12.43.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 SMN
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- About the Markup Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.