SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 139,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

