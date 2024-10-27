SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.62. 268,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,151. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

