SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 805.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 994,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

