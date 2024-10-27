SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Lessened by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,014,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

