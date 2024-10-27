SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $48,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

