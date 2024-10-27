SRN Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

ALLE stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

