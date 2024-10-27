SRN Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.