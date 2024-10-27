SRN Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.5% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 81.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 304.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $444.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $461.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.13.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

