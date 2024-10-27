SRN Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SRN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

