SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

