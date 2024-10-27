Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

STGW opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Stagwell by 25.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 44.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stagwell by 16.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

