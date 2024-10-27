State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,160 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

