State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.