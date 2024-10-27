State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $501.58 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.91 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

