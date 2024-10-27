State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

