State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,055 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

