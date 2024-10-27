State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $673.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $757.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $763.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

