Stephens Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $405.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $302.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.80.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $333.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $233.88 and a 52 week high of $341.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,821.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $9,390,606. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

