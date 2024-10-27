Stephens Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $114.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

BOKF opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

