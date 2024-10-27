Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of STER stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,749,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,677,715.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Check by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 487,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 38.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,628,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 450,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sterling Check by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

